Andrew Basha News: Trio of assists in WHL win
Basha logged three assists in WHL Medicine Hat's 5-2 win over Calgary in Game 3 on Monday.
Basha is up to three goals and 10 helpers over eight playoff contests so far. His work Monday helped put Medicine Hat on the verge of sweeping its second-round playoff series. Basha will call Calgary home in 2026-27 when he heads to the AHL full-time, but he's looking to break that city's junior-hockey heart in Wednesday's Game 4.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Basha See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Basha See More