Andrew Basha headshot

Andrew Basha News: Trio of assists in WHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Basha logged three assists in WHL Medicine Hat's 5-2 win over Calgary in Game 3 on Monday.

Basha is up to three goals and 10 helpers over eight playoff contests so far. His work Monday helped put Medicine Hat on the verge of sweeping its second-round playoff series. Basha will call Calgary home in 2026-27 when he heads to the AHL full-time, but he's looking to break that city's junior-hockey heart in Wednesday's Game 4.

Andrew Basha
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Basha See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Basha See More
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024
2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview
NHL
2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview
Author Image
Jon Litterine
June 25, 2024