Andrew Copp Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Copp (undisclosed) is doubtful for Sunday's game against Anaheim, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Copp sustained an injury in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota and didn't return. He entered the matchup with 10 goals and 22 points in 55 appearances this season. With Copp likely to miss at least one game, Tyler Motte or Christian Fischer could play versus the Ducks on Sunday.

