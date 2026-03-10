Andrew Copp Injury: Doubtful for Thursday
Copp (leg) is doubtful to play versus the Lightning on Thursday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Copp will undergo more testing after sustaining a leg injury on a faceoff in Tuesday's game versus the Panthers. Since Dylan Larkin (leg) is also ailing, the Red Wings are planning to call up a forward from AHL Grand Rapids. J.T. Compher and Marco Kasper figure to get a boost in ice time Thursday.
