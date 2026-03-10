Andrew Copp headshot

Andrew Copp Injury: Doubtful for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Copp (leg) is doubtful to play versus the Lightning on Thursday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Copp will undergo more testing after sustaining a leg injury on a faceoff in Tuesday's game versus the Panthers. Since Dylan Larkin (leg) is also ailing, the Red Wings are planning to call up a forward from AHL Grand Rapids. J.T. Compher and Marco Kasper figure to get a boost in ice time Thursday.

Andrew Copp
Detroit Red Wings
