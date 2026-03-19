Andrew Copp headshot

Andrew Copp Injury: Game-time call Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 8:47am

Copp (leg) will be a game-time decision versus Montreal on Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Copp was injured March 10 in Florida and was supposed to be out at least two weeks. The center has eight goals, 37 points and 94 shots on goal over 65 games with the Red Wings this season. Should Copp return to the lineup, look for Sheldon Dries to be the odd-man out.

Andrew Copp
Detroit Red Wings
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