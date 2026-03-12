Andrew Copp Injury: Out two weeks
Head coach Todd McLellan said Thursday that Copp (leg) will miss at least the next two weeks, Jonathan Mills of DetroitRedWings.com reports.
Copp will be reevaluated in two weeks. He was injured Tuesday in Florida. Copp has eight goals and 29 assists over 65 games this season. The Red Wings recalled John Leonard on Wednesday and he is expected to draw into the lineup in place of Copp.
