Andrew Copp headshot

Andrew Copp Injury: Out two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 9:54am

Head coach Todd McLellan said Thursday that Copp (leg) will miss at least the next two weeks, Jonathan Mills of DetroitRedWings.com reports.

Copp will be reevaluated in two weeks. He was injured Tuesday in Florida. Copp has eight goals and 29 assists over 65 games this season. The Red Wings recalled John Leonard on Wednesday and he is expected to draw into the lineup in place of Copp.

Andrew Copp
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Copp See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Copp See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
13 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
41 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
48 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Chris Morgan
53 days ago