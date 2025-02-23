Andrew Copp Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday's game

Copp (undisclosed) will not be available for Tuesday's road matchup against the Wild, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports Sunday.

Copp missed his first game of the season Sunday versus the Ducks -- he was injured in Saturday's home loss to Minnesota. The 30-year-old was replaced by Tyler Motte in the lineup Sunday. Copp's next opportunity to suit up will be against the Blue Jackets on Thursday.