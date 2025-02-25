Andrew Copp Injury: Season officially over

Copp will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign after undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair a torn pectoral tendon.

Copp's season will end with the veteran having recorded 23 points in 56 games, missing the 30-point threshold for the first time since 2019-20 when he was with the Jets. The Wings announced a 4-6 month recovery timeline for the Michigan native, which should allow him to be ready for the start of the 2025-26 season.