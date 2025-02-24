Andrew Copp Injury: Shifted to IR

Copp (undisclosed) was designated for injured reserve Monday.

Copp will be out of action for at least the WIngs' next two games based on his IR placement, though it could certainly be longer. In a corresponding move, the WIngs brought Sheldon Dries up from AHL Grand Rapids. Prior to getting hurt, Copp was finding his stride offensively with four points in his last five outings, including a power-play helper.