Andrew Copp headshot

Andrew Copp Injury: Sustains lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Copp (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Panthers.

Copp sustained an apparent left leg injury on a faceoff that led to Detroit's second goal, a play that he earned an assist on. With Dylan Larkin (leg) also unavailable currently, the Red Wings' center depth is being tested. It's unclear if either of Copp or Larkin will be able to suit up Thursday versus the Lightning.

Andrew Copp
Detroit Red Wings
