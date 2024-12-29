Andrew Copp News: Bags apple Sunday

Copp tallied an assist and a plus-2 rating during Sunday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Copp has managed to notch two goals and six points in his last nine games despite being held off the scoresheet for the straight outings prior to Sunday's contribution. The 30-year-old Michigan native is currently centering Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat on the second line which could make him a worthwhile fantasy asset for those in deeper formats - although an absence of power-play time limits his overall upside.