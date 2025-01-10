Andrew Copp News: Buries goal Friday

Copp scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Copp snapped a 12-game goal drought with his third-period tally. In that span, he logged five assists, 16 shots on net and a plus-3 rating. The 30-year-old has largely lost out on power-play time under new head coach Todd McLellan, but Copp remains firmly in the Red Wings' middle six. The center has eight goals, 17 points, 48 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 41 appearances. That level of production probably won't intrigue most fantasy managers, especially since he doesn't add much of a physical edge.