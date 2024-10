Copp posted an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

Copp's helper was his first of the year, to go with three goals over seven appearances. The 30-year-old has mainly played on the third line with minimal power-play time. He's added nine shots on net, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. Copp could be helpful in deeper formats that focus on scoring, but he doesn't add much outside of that.