Andrew Copp News: Collects helper in shootout win

Copp notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kraken.

Copp set up Jonatan Berggren's tally as the second unit cashed in the Red Wings' second power-play goal of the contest. February has started well for Copp, who has a goal and two assists over his last three outings. His helper Tuesday was his first power-play contribution all season. The 30-year-old center is at 22 points, 66 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 54 appearances.