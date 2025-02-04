Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrew Copp headshot

Andrew Copp News: Collects helper in shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Copp notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kraken.

Copp set up Jonatan Berggren's tally as the second unit cashed in the Red Wings' second power-play goal of the contest. February has started well for Copp, who has a goal and two assists over his last three outings. His helper Tuesday was his first power-play contribution all season. The 30-year-old center is at 22 points, 66 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 54 appearances.

Andrew Copp
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now