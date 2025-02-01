Andrew Copp News: Fills empty cage

Copp scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Copp has been limited to five points over his last 15 outings, including two goals across his last five games. The 30-year-old remains in a second-line role, but his production isn't matching the role very well. Copp has struggled in general in 2024-25, earning 20 points, 64 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 52 appearances, a pace roughly in line with his 33-point regular season from 2023-24.