Andrew Copp News: Generates assist in win

Copp logged an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Copp set up a Moritz Seider tally in the first period. The helper snapped an eight-game point drought for Copp, who had 11 shots on net, seven blocked shots and one hit in that span. The 30-year-old has functioned as a third-line center this season, picking up eight points, 25 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 21 appearances. That's a level of production a bit too low for consideration in most fantasy formats.