Andrew Copp headshot

Andrew Copp News: Goal in return from injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Copp (leg) scored a goal Thursday in a 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

Copp had missed three games with the injury. The goal was an empty netter. He also had two shots in 18:19 of ice time. Copp has nine goals, 29 assists and 96 shots in 66 games.

Andrew Copp
Detroit Red Wings
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