Andrew Copp News: Goal in return from injury
Copp (leg) scored a goal Thursday in a 3-1 win over the Canadiens.
Copp had missed three games with the injury. The goal was an empty netter. He also had two shots in 18:19 of ice time. Copp has nine goals, 29 assists and 96 shots in 66 games.
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