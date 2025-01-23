Andrew Copp News: Logs shorthanded tally

Copp scored a shorthanded goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Copp tallied his second game-winning goal this season, when he tracked down a blocked shot that caromed out to the neutral zone and beat Sam Montembeault on a breakaway. The marker was his first tally in seven games and just his second over the last 20 outings. The second-line center is up to nine goals (one shorthanded) and 10 points through 48 appearances.