Andrew Copp headshot

Andrew Copp News: Logs shorthanded tally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 23, 2025 at 8:14pm

Copp scored a shorthanded goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Copp tallied his second game-winning goal this season, when he tracked down a blocked shot that caromed out to the neutral zone and beat Sam Montembeault on a breakaway. The marker was his first tally in seven games and just his second over the last 20 outings. The second-line center is up to nine goals (one shorthanded) and 10 points through 48 appearances.

Andrew Copp
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
