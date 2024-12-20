Andrew Copp News: Nabs helper Friday
Copp produced an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.
Copp has two goals and three helpers over his last five contests. The center set up a Patrick Kane tally in the first period. Copp is at 14 points, 38 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 32 games. He spent much of the early part of the season on the third line, but a move into the top six recently has unlocked more offense in his game, so he may be of interest in deeper fantasy formats.
