Andrew Copp News: Nets empty-netter Wednesday

Copp scored an empty-netter with 2:13 left in the third period in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Copp scored his fifth goal of the season in the dying stages of the contest, and he took advantage of the empty goal to fire the puck home from behind the blue line. Copp has failed to record a goal or assist in seven of his 12 appearances this season, however, so even though he might crack the boxscore from time to time, he doesn't offer enough production on a game-to-game basis to be worthy of rostering in most formats.