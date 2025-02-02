Andrew Copp News: Sends assist in overtime win

Copp logged an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Copp has two goals and an assist over his last six outings. The 30-year-old set up the first of Alex DeBrincat's two goals in the contest. Copp is up to 21 points, 65 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 53 appearances while serving in a middle-six role. His offense is light for a center, and his lack of non-scoring numbers makes it more difficult to roster him in fantasy.