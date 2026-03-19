Andrew Copp News: Slated to play Thursday
Copp (leg) is expected to be in the lineup versus the Canadiens on Thursday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.
Copp has progressed quicker than expected in his return from a leg injury. He has missed three games but is now good to go in a middle-six role. The 31-year-old should also be a candidate for power-play time now that he's back in the lineup.
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