Andrew Copp News: Snaps drought with two-goal effort

Copp scored two goals in Monday's 6-5 shootout win over the Sabres.

He found the back of the net in the first and third periods, with his first tally of the evening snapping a 15-game goal drought. Copp had just two assists during his slump, and his third-line role doesn't offer him many opportunities to make an offensive impact. Through 28 contests this season, the 30-year-old center has seven goals and 11 points.