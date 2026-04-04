Andrew Cristall headshot

Andrew Cristall News: Five-point game in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Cristall scored three goals and added two assists in AHL Hershey's 8-1 win over Hartford on Saturday.

Cristall has five multi-point efforts over his last 10 games, earning six goals and seven assists in that span. He's up to a total of 19 goals, 57 points, 127 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 67 appearances. Cristall has yet to make his NHL debut, and it's unclear if that will change if the Capitals get eliminated from playoff contention.

Andrew Cristall
Washington Capitals
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