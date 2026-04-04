Andrew Cristall News: Five-point game in AHL win
Cristall scored three goals and added two assists in AHL Hershey's 8-1 win over Hartford on Saturday.
Cristall has five multi-point efforts over his last 10 games, earning six goals and seven assists in that span. He's up to a total of 19 goals, 57 points, 127 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 67 appearances. Cristall has yet to make his NHL debut, and it's unclear if that will change if the Capitals get eliminated from playoff contention.
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