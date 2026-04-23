Andrew Cristall headshot

Andrew Cristall News: Scores pair for Hershey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Cristall scored two goals in AHL Hershey's 5-2 win over Bridgeport in Game 2 on Thursday.

Cristall helped the Bears get through to the next round of the AHL playoffs. This was just his second postseason contest after he logged 20 goals and 60 points over all 72 regular-season games as a rookie for Hershey this year. Cristall's got plenty of talent, and another strong campaign in 2026-27 could earn him his NHL debut.

Andrew Cristall
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Cristall See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Cristall See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
59 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
204 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
NHL
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 18, 2023