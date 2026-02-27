Andrew Cristall News: Two goals in Hershey's win
Cristall scored twice in AHL Hershey's 4-1 win over Rockford on Friday.
Cristall is picking up the pace again with four points over his last two games. For the season, he's up to 12 goals, 42 points, 96 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 52 appearances. Cristall has done a fine job as an AHL rookie and could challenge for an NHL job within the next year or two.
