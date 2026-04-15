Andrew Mangiapane headshot

Andrew Mangiapane Injury: Ends season on shelf

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Mangiapane (lower body) won't play Wednesday versus the Sharks, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mangiapane will miss a second straight game to close out the campaign. The 30-year-old ends the year with 16 points, 58 shots on net, 65 hits and a minus-21 rating over 62 appearances between Chicago and Edmonton. He is under contract for 2026-27, but he is at risk of getting passed over by the Blackhawks' prospects.

Andrew Mangiapane
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Mangiapane See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Mangiapane See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
37 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
38 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
44 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 16: Best Bets and Parlay Tips
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 16: Best Bets and Parlay Tips
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
181 days ago
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
189 days ago