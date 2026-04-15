Andrew Mangiapane Injury: Ends season on shelf

Mangiapane (lower body) won't play Wednesday versus the Sharks, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mangiapane will miss a second straight game to close out the campaign. The 30-year-old ends the year with 16 points, 58 shots on net, 65 hits and a minus-21 rating over 62 appearances between Chicago and Edmonton. He is under contract for 2026-27, but he is at risk of getting passed over by the Blackhawks' prospects.