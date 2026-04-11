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Andrew Mangiapane Injury: Exits Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Mangiapane (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day after leaving Saturday's game versus the Blues, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mangiapane was injured in the third period and didn't finish the contest. The 30-year-old winger's status for Monday versus the Sabres will be determined at a later time. That said, if he's still hurting early next week, the Blackhawks could opt to shut him down altogether.

Andrew Mangiapane
Chicago Blackhawks
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