Andrew Mangiapane Injury: Exits Saturday's game

Mangiapane (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day after leaving Saturday's game versus the Blues, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mangiapane was injured in the third period and didn't finish the contest. The 30-year-old winger's status for Monday versus the Sabres will be determined at a later time. That said, if he's still hurting early next week, the Blackhawks could opt to shut him down altogether.