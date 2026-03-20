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Andrew Mangiapane Injury: Not playing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Mangiapane (undisclosed) won't play Friday versus the Avalanche, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mangiapane reportedly got banged up in Thursday's game versus the Wild. The 29-year-old will likely give way to Dominic Toninato and Sam Lafferty, with the Blackhawks going back to 12 forwards and six defensemen since Louis Crevier (undisclosed) is also ailing. Mangiapane's injury is considered short-term for now.

Andrew Mangiapane
Chicago Blackhawks
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