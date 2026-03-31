Andrew Mangiapane Injury: Probable to play again in 2025-26
Mangiapane (upper body) should be able to return to the lineup before the conclusion of the 2025-26 regular season, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Tuesday.
Mangiapane has missed the last six games as a result of an injury he suffered in Minnesota on March 19. Considering the Blackhawks are all but eliminated from postseason contention, there will be no reason to rush Mangiapane back into the lineup, but it appears as if his season isn't over yet.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Mangiapane See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown22 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout23 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing29 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 16: Best Bets and Parlay Tips166 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8174 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Mangiapane See More