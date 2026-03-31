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Andrew Mangiapane Injury: Probable to play again in 2025-26

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Mangiapane (upper body) should be able to return to the lineup before the conclusion of the 2025-26 regular season, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Tuesday.

Mangiapane has missed the last six games as a result of an injury he suffered in Minnesota on March 19. Considering the Blackhawks are all but eliminated from postseason contention, there will be no reason to rush Mangiapane back into the lineup, but it appears as if his season isn't over yet.

Andrew Mangiapane
Chicago Blackhawks
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