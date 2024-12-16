Andrew Mangiapane Injury: Unavailable due to illness

Mangiapane (illness) won't play in Monday's road matchup against the Stars.

Mangiapane will miss his first game of the season. The left-shot winger has provided six goals, four helpers and a plus-6 rating through 29 appearances. Hendrix Lapierre will replace Mangiapane in the lineup in Dallas. The Capitals are on the first half of a back-to-back Monday, so expect an update on Mangiapane's status ahead of Tuesday's road contest versus the Blackhawks.