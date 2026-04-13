Andrew Mangiapane Injury: Unlikely to play Monday
Mangiapane (undisclosed) isn't expected to play against Buffalo on Monday, according to Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News.
Mangiapane didn't participate in Monday's morning skate after being injured in Saturday's 5-3 loss to St. Louis. Based on Chicago's morning session, Landon Slaggert is in line to replace Mangiapane in the lineup.
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