Andrew Mangiapane headshot

Andrew Mangiapane Injury: Unlikely to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Mangiapane (undisclosed) isn't expected to play against Buffalo on Monday, according to Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News.

Mangiapane didn't participate in Monday's morning skate after being injured in Saturday's 5-3 loss to St. Louis. Based on Chicago's morning session, Landon Slaggert is in line to replace Mangiapane in the lineup.

Andrew Mangiapane
Chicago Blackhawks
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