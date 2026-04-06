Andrew Mangiapane News: Available to return
Mangiapane (upper body) will be available for Monday's matchup against San Jose, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Based on Monday's morning skate, Mangiapane could replace Andre Burakovsky in the lineup versus the Sharks. The 30-year-old Mangiapane missed the last nine games due to injury. Since being acquired from Edmonton on March 4, he has one goal, one assist, six shots on net, eight blocked shots and 11 hits in seven appearances for Chicago.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Mangiapane See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown28 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout29 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing35 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 16: Best Bets and Parlay Tips172 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8180 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Mangiapane See More