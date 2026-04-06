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Andrew Mangiapane News: Available to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Mangiapane (upper body) will be available for Monday's matchup against San Jose, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Based on Monday's morning skate, Mangiapane could replace Andre Burakovsky in the lineup versus the Sharks. The 30-year-old Mangiapane missed the last nine games due to injury. Since being acquired from Edmonton on March 4, he has one goal, one assist, six shots on net, eight blocked shots and 11 hits in seven appearances for Chicago.

Andrew Mangiapane
Chicago Blackhawks
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