Andrew Mangiapane News: Credited with two helpers

Mangiapane picked up two assists in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Blues.

Mangiapane helped out on goals by Rasmus Sandin and Michael Sgarbossa as part of the Capitals' five-goal third period. With four points over five games in November, Mangiapane is starting to get into a groove. The winger has four goals, seven points, 25 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-3 rating through 14 appearances in a third-line role with time on the second power-play unit. He's a decent depth scorer who can also add some shots and hits to supplement a fantasy roster.