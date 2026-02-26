Andrew Mangiapane headshot

Andrew Mangiapane News: Earns two points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Mangiapane scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Kings.

Mangiapane was involved in the Oilers' second and third goals, making an early impact in this blowout win. He snapped a six-game point drought with the effort, a span that also included three healthy scratches. Mangiapane is now at seven goals, 14 points, 51 shots on net, 50 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-19 rating through 51 appearances this season, putting him on track for his worst full NHL campaign. He's tough to trust in fantasy while logging bottom-six minutes.

Andrew Mangiapane
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
