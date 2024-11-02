Andrew Mangiapane News: Ends scoring slump
Mangiapane tallied a goal and two shots during Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
The goal ends a four-game pointless streak for Mangiapane, who has been moved to the third line alongside Hendrix Lapierre and Jakub Vrana in recent outings. The 28-year-old Mangiapane must become a more consistent offensive producer to move back into Washington's crowded top six and establish broader fantasy appeal for himself.
