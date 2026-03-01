Andrew Mangiapane headshot

Andrew Mangiapane News: Lands on waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Mangiapane was placed on waivers Sunday.

Mangiapane has seven goals, 14 points, 51 shots on net and 51 hits across 52 appearances this season. If he clears waivers, he could head to AHL Bakersfield. He might also remain with the Oilers for Tuesday's matchup against Ottawa.

Andrew Mangiapane
Edmonton Oilers
