Andrew Mangiapane News: Lands on waivers
Mangiapane was placed on waivers Sunday.
Mangiapane has seven goals, 14 points, 51 shots on net and 51 hits across 52 appearances this season. If he clears waivers, he could head to AHL Bakersfield. He might also remain with the Oilers for Tuesday's matchup against Ottawa.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Mangiapane See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 16: Best Bets and Parlay Tips136 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8144 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights150 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights153 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Top Fantasy Hockey Sleepers to Boost Your 2025-26 Draft Strategy153 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Mangiapane See More