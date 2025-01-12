Andrew Mangiapane News: Nets goal in victory

Mangiapane scored a goal on his only shot and went plus-1 Saturday in a 4-1 win over Nashville.

Mangiapane scored his 10th goal of the season at 14:54 of the final frame to put Washington up 3-1. It was Mangiapane's first point in four games, and he's provided modest production in January with two goals and one assist through six games. The Ontario native is slotting in on the fourth line role in addition to the No. 2 power-play unit, and through 42 outings, Mangiapane has contributed 10 goals, seven helpers and a plus-5 rating.