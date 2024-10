Mangiapane tallied a shorthanded goal and added three shots during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Mangiapane ended up with the game-winning goal on a shorthanded breakaway in the first period. The 28-year-old winger has goals in consecutive outings and three points in his first five games as a member of the Capitals, but his lack of exposure to top-six minutes limits his overall fantasy upside for the time being.