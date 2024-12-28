Andrew Mangiapane News: Notches two points

Mangiapane tallied a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

The multi-point outing brings Mangiapane to two goals and four points over his last five games. Despite the recent success, Mangiapane has managed just six goals and 14 points in 34 games and will likely need a promotion to one of the top scoring lines to be of much benefit to fantasy managers outside of deeper leagues.