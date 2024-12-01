Andrew Mangiapane News: Opens scoring in win

Mangiapane scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Devils.

This was Mangiapane's second goal in the last three games. He scored four times and added three helpers over 15 contests in November, which is roughly in line with expectations for his offense. The veteran winger has 10 points, 41 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-7 rating across 24 outings this season, and he's holding his own in a third-line role.