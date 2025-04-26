Andrew Mangiapane News: Records assist in Game 3

Mangiapane notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 3.

Mangiapane snapped a six-game point drought with the helper. The 29-year-old has played in a bottom-six role for much of the season, and that hasn't changed in the playoffs. He's added seven shots on net and two hits over three playoff outings after a regular season where he had 28 points -- his lowest total in six years -- with 95 shots on net, 74 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 81 appearances.