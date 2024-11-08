Andrew Mangiapane News: Scores in Friday's loss

Mangiapane scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Mangiapane's second-period tally tied the game at 2-2. The winger has two goals over four contests in November, putting him one point shy of matching his output from all of October. He's at four goals, one assist, 24 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-2 rating over 13 contests while primarily playing on the third line and second power-play unit.