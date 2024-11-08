Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Andrew Mangiapane headshot

Andrew Mangiapane News: Scores in Friday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Mangiapane scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Mangiapane's second-period tally tied the game at 2-2. The winger has two goals over four contests in November, putting him one point shy of matching his output from all of October. He's at four goals, one assist, 24 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-2 rating over 13 contests while primarily playing on the third line and second power-play unit.

Andrew Mangiapane
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now