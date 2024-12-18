Andrew Mangiapane News: Scores in return to lineup

Mangiapane scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Mangiapane found the twine midway through the first period with a wrister to notch his seventh goal of the campaign in his return from illness. He's struggled with consistency, however, as this was his first point in six December appearances. Due to his role as a bottom-six forward, don't expect Mangiapane to have a lot of fantasy upside in most formats, particularly when factoring in his consistency issues.