Andrew Mangiapane News: Scores in Wednesday's win

Mangiapane scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.

Mangiapane was limited to three assists during his eight-game goal drought, which he snapped with a second-period tally. The 28-year-old winger now has five goals, four assists, 38 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-6 rating over 22 outings. He's spent most of the campaign in a third-line role, and that's unlikely to change unless injuries pile up.