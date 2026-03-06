Andrew Mangiapane News: Set to make team debut Friday
Mangiapane (not injury related) is available for Friday's game against Vancouver, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Mangiapane was traded to Chicago from Edmonton on Wednesday, but his status for Friday's matchup was in question due to his visa application. However, he'll officially be able to make his first appearance with his new team. The 29-year-old has made 52 appearances for the Oilers this year, recording seven goals, seven assists, 51 hits, 36 PIM and 19 blocked shots while averaging 12:36 of ice time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Mangiapane See More
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing4 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 16: Best Bets and Parlay Tips141 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8149 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights155 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights158 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Mangiapane See More