Andrew Mangiapane headshot

Andrew Mangiapane News: Set to make team debut Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Mangiapane (not injury related) is available for Friday's game against Vancouver, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mangiapane was traded to Chicago from Edmonton on Wednesday, but his status for Friday's matchup was in question due to his visa application. However, he'll officially be able to make his first appearance with his new team. The 29-year-old has made 52 appearances for the Oilers this year, recording seven goals, seven assists, 51 hits, 36 PIM and 19 blocked shots while averaging 12:36 of ice time.

Andrew Mangiapane
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Mangiapane See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Mangiapane See More
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
4 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 16: Best Bets and Parlay Tips
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 16: Best Bets and Parlay Tips
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
141 days ago
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
149 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
155 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
158 days ago