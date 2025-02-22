Andrew Mangiapane News: Slings helper Saturday

Mangiapane tallied an assist and added two shots during Saturday's 8-3 win over the Penguins.

Mangiapane has gone quiet of late with just two goals and four points over his last 14 games. The 28-year-old has not been the offensive catalyst the Capitals were hoping for when they acquired him from Calgary in an offseason trade, but Mangiapane has produced enough to keep a bottom-six role on the high-octane Capitals even though he seems unlikely to post a fourth consecutive 40-point campaign buried so far down Washington's depth chart.