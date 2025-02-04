Fantasy Hockey
Andrew Mangiapane

Andrew Mangiapane News: Supplies two points

RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 8:42pm

Mangiapane tallied a goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating and two shots during Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

Mangiapane had gone nine games without a point before filling the scoresheet in Tuesday's victory over the defending Stanley Cup champions. The 28-year-old has posted 19 points in 52 games but is currently slotted on the fourth line alongside Brandon Duhaime and Nic Dowd which isn't likely to do wonders for his fantasy value.

Andrew Mangiapane
Washington Capitals

