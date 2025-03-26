Andrew Mangiapane News: Third straight game with goal

Mangiapane scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Mangiapane found the back of the net with a wrister at the 19:20 mark of the first period for his 14th goal of the season. Perhaps even more importantly, this was his third consecutive game lighting the lamp. Mangiapane has recorded 26 points in 70 appearances thus far, so he hasn't been much of a reliable fantasy performer, but there's no question he's ending the regular season on a strong note.