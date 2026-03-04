Andrew Mangiapane headshot

Andrew Mangiapane News: Traded to Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Mangiapane and a 2027 first-round pick were traded to the Blackhawks from the Oilers in exchange for Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach on Wednesday, freelance insider Frank Seravalli reports.

Mangiapane was waived Sunday and was sent down to AHL Bakersfield a day later. It's not yet clear if he will report to the Blackhawks or AHL Rockford, but it seems likely he'll be with the NHL team. Mangiapane is in the first season of a two-year, $7.2 million contract, so it's possible the Blackhawks will try to rebuild his value a bit before attempting to flip him at a later date. At best, Mangiapane is a middle-six option, though he was limited to 14 points in 52 outings with the Oilers.

