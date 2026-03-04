Andrew Mangiapane News: Traded to Chicago
Mangiapane and a 2027 first-round pick were traded to the Blackhawks from the Oilers in exchange for Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach on Wednesday, freelance insider Frank Seravalli reports.
Mangiapane was waived Sunday and was sent down to AHL Bakersfield a day later. It's not yet clear if he will report to the Blackhawks or AHL Rockford, but it seems likely he'll be with the NHL team. Mangiapane is in the first season of a two-year, $7.2 million contract, so it's possible the Blackhawks will try to rebuild his value a bit before attempting to flip him at a later date. At best, Mangiapane is a middle-six option, though he was limited to 14 points in 52 outings with the Oilers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Mangiapane See More
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing2 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 16: Best Bets and Parlay Tips139 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8147 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights153 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights156 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Mangiapane See More