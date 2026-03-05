Andrew Mangiapane News: Working through immigration process
Mangipane's availability against the Canucks on Friday will depend on when his visa application is processed, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
Based on similar situations, it seems unlikely Mangipane will be ready to face Vancouver on Friday, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. In 52 games with the Oilers this season, the Toronto native has managed just seven goals and seven helpers. Now with the Hawks, Mangipane could see more opportunities than he was getting with Edmonton.
